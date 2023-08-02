Callon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $107.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $107.9 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $562.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.