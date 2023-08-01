Caesars Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $920 million.…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $920 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of $4.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 82 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.88 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CZR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CZR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.