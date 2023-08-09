CACI International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $107.8 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $5.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.85 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $384.7 million, or $16.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.7 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.13 to $20.22 per share, with revenue in the range of $7 billion to $7.2 billion.

CACI International shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $356.33, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.