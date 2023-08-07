Cabot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $209 million. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $209 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.