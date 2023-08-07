Cabot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $82 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $82 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.42 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $968 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cabot expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.40 to $1.55.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.13 to $5.28 per share.

Cabot shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $69.34, a decrease of almost 4% in the last 12 months.

