C.H. Robinson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $97.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.65 billion.

