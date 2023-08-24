Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $30.9 million.

The Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from 86 cents to $1.01.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.37 to $5.67 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BURL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BURL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.