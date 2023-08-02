Bunge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $622 million. The…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Ltd. (BG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $622 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $4.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.72 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $15.05 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.18 billion.

Bunge shares have risen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.