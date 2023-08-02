Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $404.6 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $404.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.25 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.8 billion to $17.8 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDR

