Bsquare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — BSquare Corp. (BSQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $260,000 in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The software and engineering services provider posted revenue of $6.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.23. A year ago, they were trading at $1.42.

