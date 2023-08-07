BRT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — BRT Realty Trust (BRT) on Monday reported a key measure…

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — BRT Realty Trust (BRT) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The Great Neck, New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $7.2 million, or 37 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $11.2 million, or 58 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $23.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.72, a drop of 11% in the last 12 months.

