Brooks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $165.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Brooks expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $155 million to $173 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Brooks shares have declined 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $48, a drop of 30% in the last 12 months.

