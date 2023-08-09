Brookfield: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $455 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $455 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $985 million in the period.

Brookfield shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year.

