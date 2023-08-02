Bristow Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $319.4 million in the period.

Bristow Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.31 billion.

