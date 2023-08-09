Brink’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 68 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.18 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

Brink’s shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

