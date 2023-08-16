Brinker International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $54.2 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $54.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.30 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.6 million, or $2.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.13 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion.

