BrightSphere Investment Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $11.4 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $96.3 million in the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group shares have increased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

