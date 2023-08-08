Brighthouse Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $175…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $175 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $3.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.55 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $263 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.16 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

Brighthouse Financial shares have risen 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $54.60, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

