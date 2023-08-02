Brightcove: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $51 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Brightcove said it expects revenue in the range of $50 million to $51 million.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $201 million to $203 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.26. A year ago, they were trading at $6.23.

