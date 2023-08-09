Bright Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $112.8 million in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $112.8 million in its second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of $15.70 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $8.55 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $298 million in the period.

Bright Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion.

Bright Health shares have fallen 66% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 89% in the last 12 months.

