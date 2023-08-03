BridgeBio Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $157.9 million in its second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 86 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.7 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.

