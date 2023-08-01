BP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion. On a per-share…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $49.48 billion in the period.

BP shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

