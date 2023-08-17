Borr Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $800,000,…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $800,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $187.5 million in the period.

Borr Drilling shares have climbed 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

