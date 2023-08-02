Boot Barn: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $34.3 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $383.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.5 million.

Boot Barn expects full-year earnings to be $5.05 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion.

Boot Barn shares have climbed 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $89.93, an increase of 49% in the last 12 months.

