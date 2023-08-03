Booking Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $34.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $37.62 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $28.84 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $5.46 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.13 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $2,843.24, a rise of 45% in the last 12 months.

