Blueprint Medicines: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $132.8 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.58 per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $57.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45 million.

Blueprint Medicines shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

