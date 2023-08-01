BlueLinx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $24.5…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $24.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $2.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.91 per share.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $816 million in the period.

BlueLinx shares have climbed 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $96.45, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXC

