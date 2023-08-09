Blue Bird: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 44 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $294.3 million in the period.

Blue Bird shares have risen 94% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.75, a climb of 77% in the last 12 months.

