Blue Apron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $61.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $9.52. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.06 per share.

The meal-kit seller posted revenue of $106.2 million in the period.

Blue Apron expects full-year revenue in the range of $410 million to $415 million.

Blue Apron shares have dropped 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 86% in the last 12 months.

