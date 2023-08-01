Bloomin’ Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $68.3…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $68.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Bloomin’ Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 46 cents.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

