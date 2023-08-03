Block: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Block, Inc. (SQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $122.5 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Block, Inc. (SQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $122.5 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $5.53 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.