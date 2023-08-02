BlackRock Kelso: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.59. A year ago, they were trading at $3.84.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKCC

