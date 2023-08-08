BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.8…

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $144.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $149 million to $151 million for the fiscal third quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.51 per share, with revenue ranging from $586 million to $591 million.

BlackLine shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $52.48, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

