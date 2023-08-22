BJ’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $131.3 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $4.96 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.15 billion.

BJ’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.92 per share.

BJ’s shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 5.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJ

