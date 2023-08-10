Biolase: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9…

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its second quarter.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of $8.93 per share.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $14.3 million in the period.

Biolase shares have dropped 91% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.13, a decline of 99% in the last 12 months.

