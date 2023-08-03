BioCryst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $75.3 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $75.3 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $82.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82 million.

BioCryst shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 37% in the last 12 months.

