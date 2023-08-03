Bio-Rad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.16 billion…

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.16 billion in its second quarter.

The Hercules, California-based company said it had a loss of $39.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $681.1 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $401.80, a decrease of 27% in the last 12 months.

