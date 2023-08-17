BILL Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $296 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $279.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $223.7 million, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.06 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, BILL Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $295.5 million to $298.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

BILL Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.82 to $1.97 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion.

BILL Holdings shares have fallen almost 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $101.56, a drop of 33% in the last 12 months.

