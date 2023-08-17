Bilibili: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Thursday reported a loss of $220.7 million in its second…

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $757 million in the period.

Bilibili expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.21 billion to $3.35 billion.

Bilibili shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILI

