Big Rock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Monday reported a loss of $253,000 in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.21. A year ago, they were trading at $2.42.

