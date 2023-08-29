Big Lots: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $249.8 million…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $249.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $8.56 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to $3.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.15 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Big Lots shares have declined 57% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 71% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.