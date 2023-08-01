Big 5: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. (BGFV) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $282,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $223.6 million in the period.

Big 5 shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.31, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGFV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGFV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.