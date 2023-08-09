Live Radio
BGSF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 7:27 PM

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.6 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $80.8 million in the period.

BGSF shares have decreased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.37, a decrease of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGSF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

