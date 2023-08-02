BGC Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $19.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $19.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $493.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $493.1 million, which beat Street forecasts.

The company’s shares closed at $4.66. A year ago, they were trading at $3.67.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGC

