B&G Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 15 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $469.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $461 million.

B&G Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion.

B&G Foods shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.28, a fall of 48% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGS

