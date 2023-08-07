Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Monday reported a loss of…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Monday reported a loss of $53.5 million in its second quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 81 cents per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $102.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.3 million.

Beyond Meat expects full-year revenue in the range of $360 million to $380 million.

Beyond Meat shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $15.28, a drop of 60% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BYND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BYND

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.