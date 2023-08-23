Best: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Best Inc. (BEST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.1 million in…

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Best Inc. (BEST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its second quarter.

The Hangzhou, China-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.03 per share.

The logistics company posted revenue of $294.8 million in the period.

Best expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $4.72.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEST

