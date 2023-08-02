Berry Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $25.8 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $25.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $229.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.1 million.

Berry Petroleum shares have dropped nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

