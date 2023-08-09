Berry Global: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $143 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.46 billion.

Berry Global expects full-year earnings to be $7.30 per share.

Berry Global shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 9.5% in the last 12 months.

