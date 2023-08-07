BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $44.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $445.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $441.4 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $36.53, a rise of 46% in the last 12 months.

